Miley exited Saturday's game against the Pirates with left oblique tightness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The lefty made it four innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out three, before the injury forced him off the hill. It ended up being a disappointing two-start week for Miley -- he gave up seven runs (three earned) over three innings in Miami on Monday. This could end his season, though Miley's status for his next start is currently up in the air.