The Cubs transferred Miley (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Miley has been on the shelf since June 11 with a strained left shoulder, and because he's already missed more than two months, the transaction won't affect his timeline for a return. After a suffering a setback following an Aug. 16 rehab start, Miley was shut down for about two weeks, but he resumed his minor-league assignment Wednesday with High-A South Bend. Miley struck out two while allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's outing, and he'll likely require at least one or two more tune-up starts in the minors before potentially slotting back into the Cubs' rotation in the middle of September.