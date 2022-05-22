Miley didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-4 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Miley was given an early three-run lead and cruised through the first five innings but ran into trouble by allowing four baserunners with two out in the sixth tie the game. The 35-year-old tossed a season-high 85 pitches but induced just five swinging strikes and he's now recorded 10 strikeouts in 16 total innings. After a poor outing on April 10, Miley has surrendered three runs in 13 innings over his last two starts and will look to keep rolling against the White Sox next weekend.

