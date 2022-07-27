Miley (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A South Bend on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Miley threw 28 pitches during a live BP session Monday and will return to game action to close out the week. The southpaw's minor-league appearance will come four days before the trade deadline, and it's possible that he'll be involved in trade talks if he feels good following the rehab start. Regardless of whether he's dealt, it's possible that the 35-year-old will be able to return to the majors sometime around mid-August.