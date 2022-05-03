Miley (elbow) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs have yet to announce which affiliate Miley will join, but he's been given the green light to pitch in a game after his left elbow checked out fine following Sunday's bullpen session and Tuesday's light catch session. Because he was sidelined for much of spring training with a neck issue before the elbow problem cropped up in early April, Miley will likely need at least two or three starts in the minors before he's deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list.