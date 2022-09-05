The Cubs will activate Miley (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and have him start Tuesday's game against the Reds, Elise Menaker of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Even though Miley tossed only 3.2 innings and 54 pitches last Wednesday after restarting his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa following a two-week break, the Cubs were comfortable enough with what they saw from the lefty to bring him back from the IL. Miley will be making just his fifth start of the season for the Cubs in what will mark his first outing in the big leagues since June 10, and there's a good chance he's on a limited pitch count in his return to action.