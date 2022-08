Miley (shoulder) will make his third rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miley tossed 49 pitches in 2.1 innings in his most recent rehab outing Aug. 3 and will be looking to increase his workload in Wednesday's outing. Currently in the midst of his third stint on the injured list, Miley has been limited to just four starts with the Cubs in 2022.