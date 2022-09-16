Miley's next start has been pushed back to Monday against the Marlins, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Miley was initially listed as the starter for Saturday's matchup against the Rockies, but Hayden Wesneski will take the mound instead. Miley doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injury, and the move was likely made to give the left-hander a few extra days of rest before his next outing. Over two starts since returning to action, Miley has posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in nine innings.