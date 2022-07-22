Miley (shoulder) threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miley resumed throwing in late June and has now progressed to mound work. However, he'll need some time to build back up prior to rejoining the Cubs' rotation. Since the 35-year-old has been on the injured list since June 11, he'll likely require a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list. As a result, it seems unlikely that he'll return to the majors until sometime in mid-August at the earliest.