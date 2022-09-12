Miley didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 loss to San Francisco, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Miley was able to avoid trouble aside from the fourth inning, when he allowed his lone run following a leadoff double. The 35-year-old fired 48 of 75 pitches for strikes with eight of the swinging variety and has allowed three earned runs in nine innings across two starts since missing nearly three months with a shoulder injury. Miley carries a 2.89 ERA and 1.14 WHIP into his next start, slated to come next weekend against Colorado.