Miley (shoulder) struck out two and allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk across five innings Tuesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Iowa.

Miley built up to 75 pitches in the start, the fourth and likely final outing of his rehab assignment. Assuming he checks out fine once re-evaluated in Chicago later this week, Miley should come off the 15-day injured list as soon as Sunday. Three separate stints on the IL have limited Miley to just four starts at the big-league level during his first season with the Cubs.