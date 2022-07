Frisch and the Cubs agreed Monday on a contract that includes a $228,000 signing bonus, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs selected Frisch with the No. 173 overall pick in last week's first-year player draft, even though he missed Oregon State's entire 2022 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in March. His professional debut likely won't come until at least the middle of next summer while he continues to rehab from elbow surgery.