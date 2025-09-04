Castro went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Atlanta.

Castro had one of just four Chicago hits and drove in the Cubs' only run in the bottom of the second inning. The utility player also recorded his 10th stolen base of the year in 13 attempts. It's the second straight season that Castro has reached double figures in both steals and home runs. That gives the 28-year-old some fantasy appeal when he's in the lineup, though he has struggled since coming over to Chicago at the trade deadline, posting a .159 batting average and .410 OPS in 21 games with his new team.