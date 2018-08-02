Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits, home run Wednesday

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Contreras posted a strong all-around game, capped off with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. On the season, the 26-year-old catcher is now batting .283 with an .830 OPS and nine home runs.

