Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Sunsay
Contreras went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins.
Contreras batted seventh in this one, which is more of a reflection of the depth of Chicago's lineup than his performance to date, as the young catcher now has a solid .275 average and .805 OPS on the season. Contreras should continue to be one of the top options at his position in all fantasy formats.
