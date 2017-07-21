Cubs' Willson Contreras: Crushes 14th homer of season Friday
Contreras went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Cardinals.
Contreras blasted his 14th homer of the year to give the Cubs a first-inning lead in a game they'd go on to lose. He's smashed five bombs over 14 July contests, and his .272 batting average to go along with a .489 slugging percentage makes him an outstanding fantasy option at the catcher position.
