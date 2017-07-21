Cubs' Willson Contreras: Crushes 14th homer of season Friday

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Cardinals.

Contreras blasted his 14th homer of the year to give the Cubs a first-inning lead in a game they'd go on to lose. He's smashed five bombs over 14 July contests, and his .272 batting average to go along with a .489 slugging percentage makes him an outstanding fantasy option at the catcher position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast