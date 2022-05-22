Contreras (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com, Contreras is considered day-to-day after straining his right hamstring in Saturday's 7-6 loss, but the Cubs had enough concern about the backstop's health to recall another catcher (P.J. Higgins) from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Sunday's series finale. Higgins will draw the start behind the plate in place of Contreras, who will hope to return at some point during the Cubs' upcoming four-game series in Cincinnati that begins Monday.