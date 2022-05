Contreras is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is available off the bench, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Ross mentioned Contreras' injury as the reason for his second consecutive absence Tuesday but declined to specify exactly what was wrong, citing "competitive" reasons. Yan Gomes will start behind the plate Tuesday, but the fact that Contreras is available off the bench suggests that he could be back in the lineup soon.