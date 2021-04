Contreras went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 16-4 win over the Mets.

Contreras has playing well lately, as he's now 11-for-30 across his last eight games with four home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored. The catcher has primarily been batting second for the Cubs, so he should be able to keep scoring runs in bunches, though he might not see as many RBI opportunities as he did in previous seasons when he batted a bit lower in the order.