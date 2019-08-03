Cubs' Willson Contreras: Exits with leg injury
Contreras left Saturday's game against the Brewers after appearing to injure his right leg, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Contreras pulled up limping on his way to first base after lining out to center field. The exact nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. Victor Caratini entered the game in his absence and would line up as the primary backstop should Contreras be forced to miss an extended period.
