Cubs' Willson Contreras: Expected back before end of season

Contreras (hamstring) avoided a "worst case scenario" with his injury and should return this season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Contreras exited Wednesday's game after pulling up holding his hamstring while running to first base, and he's expected to hit the 10-day DL. Recovery could take up to a month or more, but Contreras is expected back before the end of the regular season, though it sounds like it could come down to the wire. Alex Avila is expected to handle the bulk of the catching duties in the meantime.