Cubs' Willson Contreras: First day off of season

Contreras is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Contreras has been behind the plate for each of Chicago's first three games, going a combined 4-for-17 (.235) with seven strikeouts. He'll take a seat for the series finale, however, giving way to Victor Caratini at catcher.

