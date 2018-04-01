Cubs' Willson Contreras: First day off of season
Contreras is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Contreras has been behind the plate for each of Chicago's first three games, going a combined 4-for-17 (.235) with seven strikeouts. He'll take a seat for the series finale, however, giving way to Victor Caratini at catcher.
