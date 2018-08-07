Cubs' Willson Contreras: Grabs breather Tuesday
Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.
Contreras will give way to Victor Caratini behind the dish following a string of three straight starts. The backstop is off to a nice start to the month, slashing .333/.429/.556 with one homer and three RBI through five games.
