Cubs' Willson Contreras: Heads to bench Monday

Contreras is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers.

Contreras will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off following a string of three straight starts. The backstop has just done homers on the season, but he's hitting a solid .276/.369/.434. Chris Gimenez will start behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories