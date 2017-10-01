Cubs' Willson Contreras: Held out of Sunday lineup
Contreras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
After starting the past two games, Contreras will get the day off as the Cubs close out the regular season against Deck McGuire and the Reds. Alex Avila will take over behind the plate, batting sixth.
