Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits grand slam, solo shot in win

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a grand slam in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

The first inning grand slam by Contreras set the tone for the game and ended up being the difference between the two crosstown rivals. The 27-year-old catcher added a solo shot in the third inning for good measure, giving him his first multi-homer game since April 12. Contreras has had a nice bounceback 2019 with 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a .954 OPS.