Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits walk-off homer

Contreras went 2-for-7 with a walk-off solo home run in a 2-1 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old ended the 15-inning marathon with a solo bomb to left. Contreras has hits in 10 straight games where he's recorded an official at-bat, and during that stretch, he's gone 15-for-34 (.441) with four home runs and seven RBI. This hot streak has bumped his average up to .315, and with him supporting a .430 on-base percentage and .640 slugging percentage as well, Contreras has some of the best numbers among all catchers. He also has 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs and a steal in 111 at-bats.