Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hoping to ramp up next week
Contreras (hamstring) hopes to be able to ramp up baseball activities next week, Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
He is still working in a strengthening routine but will travel with the team to New York next week, which is when he may be able to ramp up activities. Manager Joe Maddon said everyone is optimistic, but it still seems like Contreras is at least a couple weeks away from game action.
