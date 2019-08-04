Cubs' Willson Contreras: Lands on injured list
Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.
Contreras suffered the injury when running to first base Sunday and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue, but the team has apparently seen enough to move him to the IL. Taylor Davis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to bolster the Cubs' depth at catcher, with Victor Caratini primed to take over the starting role in the meantime.
