Cubs' Willson Contreras: Leading off in series finale

Contreras will bat leadoff for the Cubs on Sunday against the Cardinals.

It will be the third time in his career that Contreras has batted atop the order, and the fifth different leadoff man Joe Maddon has used this year, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. Though six players on the Chicago roster have an on-base percentage greater than Contreras' .328 mark entering Sunday, he's seen success batting first in the past, as the backstop is 3-for-9 with a home run in his two previous games leading off.