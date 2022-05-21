Contreras is serving as the DH and batting first in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After catching and batting second Friday, Contreras gets a break behind the plate Saturday, though the Cubs will keep his bat in the lineup. He's 2-for-7 in his career against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner and has pounded lefties so far this season to the tune of a .618 slugging percentage, so it could be an advantageous matchup. Contreras has also been solid this month with a .913 OPS.