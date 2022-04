Contreras went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

Contreras was one of the engines in Chicago's easy 21-0 win Saturday. The catcher came into the contest with only three RBI this season, though he managed to double that number. He also pushed his OPS to .848, which would be the highest for Contreras since he recorded an .888 OPS back in 2019.