Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Monday's lineup

Contreras is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Contreras doubled Sunday and homered Saturday to pick up just his second and third extra-base hits since May 27, but manager Joe Maddon still decided to give his top backstop a break Monday. Chris Gimenez will get the start behind the plate in Contreras' place.

