Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Thursday's lineup
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against Washington.
Contreras will receive a standard day off after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk during Wednesday's loss to the Brewers. He's been mired in a slump as of late, going just 3-for-25 dating back to Aug. 31. In his absence, Victor Caratini will catch Mike Montgomery and bat fifth.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Situated on bench•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: On bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Heads to bench for series opener•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Saturday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...