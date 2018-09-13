Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Thursday's lineup

Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against Washington.

Contreras will receive a standard day off after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk during Wednesday's loss to the Brewers. He's been mired in a slump as of late, going just 3-for-25 dating back to Aug. 31. In his absence, Victor Caratini will catch Mike Montgomery and bat fifth.

