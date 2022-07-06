Contreras (hamstring) isn't starting Wednesday against Milwaukee.
Contreras has been dealing with left hamstring tightness since Monday, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while he continues to receive treatment. Ian Happ is serving as the designated hitter while P.J. Higgins starts behind the plate.
