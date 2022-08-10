site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-willson-contreras-not-in-wednesdays-lineup-845113 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Contreras isn't starting Wednesday against the Nationals.
Contreras is getting a rare day off after he hit .250 with a home run, five RBI, two runs and a stolen base over the last five games. Yan Gomes will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read