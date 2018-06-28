Cubs' Willson Contreras: Notches four RBI on Wednesday

Contreras homered and drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Contreras hadn't driven in multiple runs since May 12, a 36-game span in which Contreras hit just .254/.364/.331 with one home run and six RBI. Thanks to his hot start, Contreras still owns a solid .272/.360/.444 overall slash line, but he has been coasting on his strong April for some time now. The Cubs will hope Wednesday's game is sign he can rediscover that form.

