Cubs' Willson Contreras: Notches four RBI Wednesday
Contreras homered and drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Contreras hadn't driven in multiple runs since May 12, a 36-game span in which Contreras hit just .254/.364/.331 with one home run and six RBI. Thanks to his hot start, Contreras still owns a solid .272/.360/.444 overall slash line, but he has been coasting on his strong April for some time now. The Cubs will hope Wednesday's game is sign he can rediscover that form.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Swats fifth home run•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sitting out front end of twin bill•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two hits Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...