Cubs' Willson Contreras: On track to play Sunday

The Cubs are hoping that Contreras, who has been sidelined since Tuesday with a fever, is able to catch Yu Darvish on Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Contreras had been having a good spring prior to coming down with a fever, going 5-for-14 with a home run through five Cactus League games. The team has exercised caution with its star catcher, but he should be good to go in time for the regular season.

