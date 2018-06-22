Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of Friday's lineup
Contreras is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Friday.
Contreras will take a seat after starting the past three games behind the plate, while going 0-for-11 with one walk and five strikeouts during that span. In his absence, Chris Gimenez will catch Jose Quintana and bat eighth.
