Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of Game 1 lineup Saturday
Contreras is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Cincinnati.
Contreras went 3-for-6 with one RBI and one run scored during Friday's series opener and will take a seat in favor of Victor Caratini, who will catch Kyle Hendricks and bat sixth in the matinee. Expect to see Contreras back behind the plate for Game 2.
