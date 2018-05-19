Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of Game 1 lineup Saturday

Contreras is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Cincinnati.

Contreras went 3-for-6 with one RBI and one run scored during Friday's series opener and will take a seat in favor of Victor Caratini, who will catch Kyle Hendricks and bat sixth in the matinee. Expect to see Contreras back behind the plate for Game 2.

