Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of lineup Friday
Contreras is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday.
Contreras receives a standard day off following Thursday's start, going 0-for-4 at the plate during the Cubs' victory. He also took a foul ball off the right knee during the series opener, which caused him to limp around in pain for a short period of time. Although he remained in the game, manager Joe Maddon is likely giving Contreras the night off partially due to this happenstance. In his place, Alex Avila will set up at catcher and bat fifth in the order.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Serving one-game suspension Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Earns two-game suspension•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Suspension likely coming following ejection•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hitting cleanup in return to lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...