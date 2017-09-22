Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of lineup Friday

Contreras is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday.

Contreras receives a standard day off following Thursday's start, going 0-for-4 at the plate during the Cubs' victory. He also took a foul ball off the right knee during the series opener, which caused him to limp around in pain for a short period of time. Although he remained in the game, manager Joe Maddon is likely giving Contreras the night off partially due to this happenstance. In his place, Alex Avila will set up at catcher and bat fifth in the order.