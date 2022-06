Contreras (ankle) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest with the Cardinals.

The catcher was hit in the ankle with a pitch Thursday night, causing him to be unavailable Friday. Fortunately the X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day. Contreras currently owns an eight game hit streak, batting .367 with four homers, seven RBI, eight runs and stolen base over those contests. P.J. Higgins will get the start behind the plate and bat seventh Friday.