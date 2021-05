Contreras (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Contreras took a fastball to the wrist while catching in Sunday's game against the Cardinals but was able to stay in the game. However, with the backstop out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener, it seems fair to reason that his wrist is not 100 percent. It's unclear at this point if Contreras will be available off the bench Tuesday.