Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of Saturday's lineup
Contreras is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Contreras has two home runs in his last four games and is hitting .353 in 17 at-bats over that stretch. Taylor Davis will start behind the dish, hitting eighth.
