Contreras went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Batting first for the Cubs, Contreras started the game with a double before later popping a grand slam in the same inning, and Chicago didn't look back in the 9-0 romp. It was just the 10th time since 1901 that a leadoff hitter recorded a grand slam in the first inning, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. The home run, which also happened to be the 100th of Contreras' career, was his fifth of the season and third in his past nine games, so he seems to be finding his power stroke. The catcher also has a strong .283 average and .906 OPS, and he should remain one of the top options at his position so long as he stays healthy.