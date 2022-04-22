Contreras went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Chicago mustered only four hits and three runs, making Contreras arguably their most effective hitter on the night. The catcher is now batting .237 this season, which was his final average last season, and his .815 OPS is a bit ahead of his .778 mark from 2021. Fantasy managers look to Contreras for some pop, as he supplied 21 home runs a season ago and a career-best 24 back in 2019. He has two long balls through 10 games this season.