Contreras went 3-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Contreras was an effective leadoff hitter in Saturday's nightcap but the Cubs still fell 6-2 as they dropped both games in the doubleheader. Despite his team's struggles, the Chicago catcher is playing pretty well with an .820 OPS and three home runs across 20 games. Contreras could be a trade candidate, however, if the Cubs continue to fall out of contention, as he's in the last year of his contract.