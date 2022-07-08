Contreras (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers.
Contreras continues to deal with a tight left hamstring and will be excluded from the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. David Bote is serving as the designated hitter and batting ninth.
