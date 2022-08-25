site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Remains out of lineup
Contreras (ankle) is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
Contreras will miss a fourth consecutive game after waking up Tuesday morning with left ankle stiffness. P.J. Higgins will remain in the lineup at catcher and bat sixth in the series finale.
